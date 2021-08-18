AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 390,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,613.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,840. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,545.04. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.