Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) & Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Trimble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Trimble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.79 $1.06 million N/A N/A Trimble $3.15 billion 7.10 $389.90 million $1.97 45.07

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Autoscope Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Autoscope Technologies and Trimble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Trimble 0 2 4 0 2.67

Trimble has a consensus price target of $65.33, suggesting a potential downside of 26.42%. Given Trimble’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trimble is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimble has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Trimble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67% Trimble 15.01% 15.69% 8.33%

Summary

Trimble beats Autoscope Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions. This segment also provides manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; and agricultural software. The Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking and freight shipper markets; mobility solutions, including route management, safety and compliance, end-to-end vehicle management, video intelligence, and supply chain communications; and fleet and transportation management systems, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution under Trimble brand name. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.