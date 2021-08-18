Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:AATC opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.10. Autoscope Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

