Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.20 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.20 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.58. The company has a market cap of C$502.00 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.60 and a 12-month high of C$13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

