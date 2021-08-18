Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.