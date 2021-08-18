Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,426,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

ADP stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $212.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,592. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

