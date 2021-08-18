AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,671 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 231,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,802,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.