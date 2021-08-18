Atreca, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atreca in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

Get Atreca alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.05. Atreca has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.