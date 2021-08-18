Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

AEXAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price objective on Atos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

AEXAY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 67,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06. Atos has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

