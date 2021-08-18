Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.100-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.01. 26,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,543. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.42.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.50.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

