Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1,883.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIS opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87.

