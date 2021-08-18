Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

