Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $4,164,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

