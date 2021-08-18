Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,287,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $190.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

