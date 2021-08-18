Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.84.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $341.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

