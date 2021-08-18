Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.35. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

