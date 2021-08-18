Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.
Shares of AVIR stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.35. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
