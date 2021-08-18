AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstroNova by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 178,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.90. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $113.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

