Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Assurant traded as high as $166.89 and last traded at $166.37, with a volume of 777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.64.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after buying an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after buying an additional 111,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after buying an additional 155,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after buying an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,568,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.