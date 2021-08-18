Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Shares of ASRT opened at $0.94 on Monday. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assertio by 152.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 72.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 587,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 275.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

