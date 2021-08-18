ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 41.5% in July

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 946,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the July 15th total of 668,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 740,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ASML stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $778.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,476. ASML has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $805.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $723.76. The company has a market capitalization of $326.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

