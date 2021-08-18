Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Gap Down to $52.21

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.21, but opened at $50.25. Artisan Partners Asset Management shares last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 1,057 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.63.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after buying an additional 1,860,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after buying an additional 591,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $28,777,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

