Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $141.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 394,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $281,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $5,467,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 123,590.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

