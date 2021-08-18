Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,876 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 6.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

FNDF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,618. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42.

