Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,313 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.64. 8,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,086. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

