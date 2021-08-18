Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $335,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after buying an additional 565,279 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,606,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,255,000 after buying an additional 361,562 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 950,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,038,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 744,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,571,000 after buying an additional 146,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

