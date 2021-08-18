Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 665,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,961,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,493,000 after purchasing an additional 525,220 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

