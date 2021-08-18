Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 851 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 189.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

MGK stock opened at $240.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.51 and a 52 week high of $243.68.

