Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 24,348 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 2,861.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Shares of BOE opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

