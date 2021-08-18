Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 9,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 101,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.74 price objective (down previously from C$5.50) on shares of Arizona Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

