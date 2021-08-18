Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.0 days.

ARLUF remained flat at $$30.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

