Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.0 days.
ARLUF remained flat at $$30.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05.
About Aristocrat Leisure
