argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $307.80

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $307.80, but opened at $316.40. argenx shares last traded at $312.55, with a volume of 280 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.68.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,756,000 after purchasing an additional 215,719 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

