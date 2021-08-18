Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.13% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 399.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 266,471 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $710.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

