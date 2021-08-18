Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Ares Capital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 47,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 85,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ARCC opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

