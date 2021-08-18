Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.16

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $70.16, with a volume of 3883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 43.8% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

