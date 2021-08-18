Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,860 shares of company stock worth $2,803,361. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

