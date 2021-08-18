Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.