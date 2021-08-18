AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.17.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ATR opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.48. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67.
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.
AptarGroup Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
