AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.48. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.