Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AUVI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,666. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied UV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, President Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $33,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied UV stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Applied UV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.