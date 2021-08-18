Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.