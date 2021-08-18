Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

