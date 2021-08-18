AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Trading Up 3.9% After Insider Buying Activity

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s share price was up 3.9% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 8,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,648,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

APPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $112,971,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $43,811,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $36,140,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $17,863,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

