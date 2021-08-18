Andrew Moor Sells 3,000 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total transaction of C$469,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,311,935.96.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total transaction of C$294,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total transaction of C$147,000.00.

EQB stock opened at C$151.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$140.58. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$73.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$159.01.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.040002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$162.11.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

