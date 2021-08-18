Analyzing Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoetis and Oncternal Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $6.68 billion 14.67 $1.64 billion $3.85 53.66 Oncternal Therapeutics $3.38 million 50.99 -$17.23 million ($0.85) -4.11

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Oncternal Therapeutics. Oncternal Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Oncternal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 25.76% 53.87% 15.44% Oncternal Therapeutics -541.09% -24.25% -22.57%

Risk & Volatility

Zoetis has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Zoetis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Zoetis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zoetis and Oncternal Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 2 6 0 2.75 Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Zoetis presently has a consensus price target of $198.90, suggesting a potential downside of 3.73%. Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 335.53%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Zoetis.

Summary

Zoetis beats Oncternal Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc. discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The company provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals. Zoetis was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy that targets Receptor tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1, which is in preclinical development as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers and solid tumors. In addition, it is developing TK216, an investigational small molecule that inhibits the E26 Transformation Specific family of oncoproteins. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreements with the Regents of the University of California; Georgetown University; Shanghai Pharmaceutical (USA) Inc.; Selexis S.A.; and University of Tennessee Research Foundation. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

