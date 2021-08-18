Analyzing Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) & e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Human Pheromone Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $318.11 million 4.61 $6.23 million $0.42 67.43 Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for e.l.f. Beauty and Human Pheromone Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 6 0 2.75 Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus price target of $31.88, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Human Pheromone Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 3.71% 10.37% 5.73% Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

