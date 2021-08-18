Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nemetschek (NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR: NEM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/30/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/29/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/29/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/29/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/28/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/28/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/27/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/23/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/15/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/13/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/13/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/13/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/28/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nemetschek stock opened at €80.54 ($94.75) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €69.14. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. Nemetschek SE has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €80.38 ($94.56).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

