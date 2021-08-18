Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price at $103.35

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.71. 1,071,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,481. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23. Paychex has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.