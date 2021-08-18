Analysts Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Target Price at $114.88

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 299,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,625. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.