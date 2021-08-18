Analysts Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Target Price at $17.25

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $15.57. 915,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.18. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $156,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

