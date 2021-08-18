Analysts Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) PT at $172.60

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.60.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $184.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.39. FirstService has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

