Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $105.42

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.42.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.60 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after buying an additional 1,131,693 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after buying an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after buying an additional 681,163 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

